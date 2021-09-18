BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNC opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

