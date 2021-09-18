BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA cut their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

QFIN stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.