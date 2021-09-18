BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,333,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,044,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,666,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 22,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,351,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

