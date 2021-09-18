BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,383 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.