BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,300 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Autohome by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,156 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 30.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,326,000 after buying an additional 825,543 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,966,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Autohome by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,009,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,491,000 after acquiring an additional 76,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 100,822 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATHM opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATHM. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

