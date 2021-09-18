BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,574 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Pentair by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pentair by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,086,000 after acquiring an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 179,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.