BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 5,241 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $25,609,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 510,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 74,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

