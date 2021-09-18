BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 7,049 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $132,641,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,130,000 after buying an additional 1,363,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,114,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 201.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.