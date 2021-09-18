BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 8,111 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in News were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 771.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in News by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,556 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 218.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after buying an additional 2,260,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $47,046,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.