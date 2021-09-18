BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

