BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,889 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of SilverCrest Metals worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SILV. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SILV shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

