BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

