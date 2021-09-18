BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 31,869 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,869 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth $113,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 157,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cameco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,698,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

