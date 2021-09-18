Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTVCY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on Britvic and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Britvic alerts:

BTVCY stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Britvic has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.