Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

FCFS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,117. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,259 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 83.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 143,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $9,485,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.