Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce $116.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.13 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $87.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $488.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.40 million to $492.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $491.99 million, with estimates ranging from $476.70 million to $500.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

