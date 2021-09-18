Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million.

IDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 63,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,262. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a P/E ratio of -291.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

