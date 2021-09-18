Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to report ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.57). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of ($1.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $3,228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $2,157,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.48. 347,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.07 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.62.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

