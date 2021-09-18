Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.90 Million

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report sales of $40.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.10 million and the lowest is $40.60 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $42.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $169.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $170.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $158.10 million, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $161.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $483.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

