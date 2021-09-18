Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 525,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after acquiring an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 228,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $13,229,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.