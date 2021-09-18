Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Post $1.05 EPS

Brokerages expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.10. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $103.12 on Friday. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Barclays PLC grew its position in MYR Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.