Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Paycom Software posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.37. 731,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $444.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $503.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.33, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

