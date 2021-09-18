Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). PROS reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 690,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,364. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. PROS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,616 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 14.9% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 324,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 17.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

