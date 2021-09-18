Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.44) and the lowest is ($1.85). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,877.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.03. 457,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,311. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

