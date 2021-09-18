Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce sales of $524.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.90 million and the lowest is $511.50 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $305.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

