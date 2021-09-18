Brokerages Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHMI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.22. 179,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,350. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

