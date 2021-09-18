Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Announce $2.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to announce $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,325%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,938,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,624,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

