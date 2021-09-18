Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post $16.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.40 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $66.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 1.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 21.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

