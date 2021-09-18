Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post sales of $63.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.60 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

FC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FC opened at $40.60 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

