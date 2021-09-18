Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.37 Million

Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report $128.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $103.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $498.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,857.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,390 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,270. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,650.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $364,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.65, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

