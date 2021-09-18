Brokerages Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 58.6% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 127,119 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 738,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVL opened at $28.24 on Friday. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $215.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.