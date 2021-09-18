Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,069,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 51.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 41.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 751,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,346. The stock has a market cap of $336.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

