Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post sales of $17.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.98 million and the highest is $17.20 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.82 million to $63.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.66 million, with estimates ranging from $79.26 million to $83.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million.

SMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

SMSI opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.99 million, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 459,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 442,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 484,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 944,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at about $4,817,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.