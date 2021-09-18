Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce $220,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $1.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $3.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after buying an additional 2,751,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 590,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 573,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 540,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

VXRT stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

