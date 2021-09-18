Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.45% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 339,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $6,329,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBU stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

