Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $80.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

