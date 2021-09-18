Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.30% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $35,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

