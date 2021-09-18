Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.57% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $40,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after acquiring an additional 760,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,434,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,361,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEP opened at $38.97 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $49.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

