Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stake Increased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

BEP opened at $38.97 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

