Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.29

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.29 and traded as low as C$48.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$49.64, with a volume of 273,311 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CSFB raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$13.65 billion and a PE ratio of -44.28.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

