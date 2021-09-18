Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Brookline Bancorp worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,474 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after buying an additional 35,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

