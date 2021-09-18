Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,321. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRKS stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

