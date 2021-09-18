Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.22% of Brooks Automation worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 182.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,321 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.