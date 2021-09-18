BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Position Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.30% of BRP worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth $4,094,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth $2,688,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $94.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

