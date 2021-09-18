BSCView 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,449.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $144,150.97 and $10,449.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BSCView has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00123638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00175995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.94 or 0.07170317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,240.38 or 0.99512402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.55 or 0.00848955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.