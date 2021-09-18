BSCView (BSCV) Market Capitalization Tops $144,150.97

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, BSCView has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $144,150.97 and $10,449.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00123638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00175995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.94 or 0.07170317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,240.38 or 0.99512402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.55 or 0.00848955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

