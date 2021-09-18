BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $2.43. BSQUARE shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 443,706 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSQR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.