Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.92

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $19.30. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 198,589 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $593,823.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $181,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 266,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 283.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth about $248,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.