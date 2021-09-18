Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Update

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Build Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Friday. Build Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.
Build Acquisition Company Profile
