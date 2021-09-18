Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.7% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 9.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BG opened at $80.58 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

